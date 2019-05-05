Police are investigating a shooting in National City that left one man injured outside of his home. NBC 7’s Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

A National City man was shot outside of his home early Sunday morning, according to the National City Police Department.

Officers said the man was parking his car across the street from his house at around 5 a.m. when he was confronted by multiple suspects.

According to NCPD, the National City resident was shot twice near the intersection of Stockman Street and Alston Avenue.

Roughly a dozen patrol cars could be seen in the area as crews continued to investigate.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Police said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Officers said they initially received a call about a possible carjacking but later determined there was no attempted theft.

NBC 7 spoke with the NCPD who were unable to confirm further details, including the suspects’ descriptions, in this incident.

