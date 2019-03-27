Man Shot Outside La Mesa Restaurant as Customers Inside

Police were investigating a shooting Wednesday that left a man injured in La Mesa.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired near a Denny's Restaurant at Spring Street and Gateside Road at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find one man with at least one gunshot wound, the La Mesa Police Department said. The man's condition was not known.

Devon Rowland was eating inside the Denny's when he said he heard the shots.

"Bam, bam, bam – and next thing you know a guy goes 'he’s been shot in the street' and then they robbed this one guy’s backpack," Devon Rowland said.

Because of what Rowland saw, he believes the man was targeted in a robbery but LMPD has not confirmed a motive behind the shooting.

The suspect(s) have not been located and no description was given.

No other information was available.

