Man Shot and Killed in Paradise Hills

A man was gunned down in front of a home in Paradise Hills Friday night, police confirmed.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the San Diego Police Department received calls of a shooting on the 2400 block of Calle Gaviota, near Cumberland Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

According to investigators, the victim had gone outside to smoke and, shortly after that, his family members reported hearing gunshots. When family members ran outside, they discovered their loved one down on the ground.

A witness told police a man wearing dark-colored clothing was seen running away from the neighborhood just after the gunfire rang out.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. The victim’s name has not yet been released by police.

This is the second deadly shooting in Paradise Hills in one week. On June 29, Tyshawn Powell, 20, was shot and killed in a driveway on Childs Avenue. Two teenagers were later arrested on suspicion of killing Powell.