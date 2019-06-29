Man, 20, Gunned Down in Driveway Paradise Hills

A 20-year-old man died overnight after being gunned down on a driveway in a Paradise Hills neighborhood, San Diego police confirmed.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Matt Dobbs said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. along the 6200 block of Childs Avenue, near Homedale Street.

When officers arrived, they found a young man unresponsive in the driveway in front of a home. A family member was giving him CPR.

SDPD officers jumped in to try to revive the man. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound and his injuries were critical.

He died at 1:07 a.m., police said.

As police were securing the scene of the deadly shooting, Dobbs said residents walked up to investigators and told them they had heard gunshots and noticed suspicious activity just before the man was killed.

Based on that information, Dobbs said three people were detained for questioning at the scene: a man and woman, and a juvenile. SDPD homicide investigators believe those three people were likely at the scene of the shooting, Dobbs said.

Investigative State Agencies Drop The Ball on Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme

Their involvement in the crime is still being investigated. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Dobbs said this case is a good example of why community members should report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

"The cooperation of the community members will greatly assist in determining what occurred, and helping to provide closure for the victim’s family," he said in a press release.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.