Man Shot Following Escondido Fireworks Show

A man was shot following a Fourth of July fireworks show in Escondido Thursday night, Escondido police said.

The 30-year-old man and his girlfriend were watching Escondido's fireworks show at Grape Day Park from a distance when he was shot at about 9:30 p.m., the Escondido Police Department said.

The girlfriend started to drive them to a hospital but their car got stuck in the post-show traffic. So she flagged down officers who were conducting traffic control nearby, police said.

Medics were called to take the man to Palomar Medical Center. He was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach, EPD said.

No suspect description was available and no one was in custody.

The pair was walking in the area near 3rd Avenue and Hickory Street at the time of the shooting, EPD said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.