Man Shot Eight Times While Walking in Chollas View

Police are still looking for the shooters. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A man was shot eight times in Chollas View as he walking on the sidewalk early Sunday morning, police said.

The 27-year-old man was walking in the 4700 block of Uvas Street near Chollas Elementary School shortly before 12:30 a.m. when he was shot, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A white sedan pulled up the victim and two men got out of the car and shot several rounds at him, striking the victims eight times, he said.

The suspects then got back in the car and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspects were wearing black plaid or checkered shirts, Heim said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.