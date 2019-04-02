A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery outside of a Chula Vista sushi joint Tuesday night.

A Chula Vista Police Department sergeant told NBC 7 the man was shot in his leg and was taken by an unknown citizen to a nearby hospital.

According to CVPD, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a sushi restaurant on the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from cameras positioned nearby, and are waiting for the victim to get out of surgery so they can interview him.

Three or four suspects may be involved, the sergeant said.

No other information was available.

