Man Shot, Arrested By SDPD at Bay Park Residence

San Diego Police shot and arrested a 47-year-old man at a residence in Bay Park on Friday.

The suspect, Kenny Bui, had attacked and battered his 80-year-old father on November 14 within his father’s home off Arnott Street, according to SDPD.

Police told the victim to call authorities if Bui returned. Bui returned on Thursday but left before authorities arrived.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. on Friday, Bui returned to his father’s residence and the victim again called police. The officers responding were notified of a possible shotgun in the garage of the residence, and when they arrived they saw Bui leaving the residence’s detached garage.

Police ordered Bui to stop but he fled into a neighboring yard. As police formed a perimeter around the suspect they saw what appeared to be a rifle in his hand and a knife in the waist of his pants, according to police.

As police approached, Bui crouched and pointed a rifle at one of the officers, according to the statement. The officer threatened, 7-year SDPD vetertan David Sisto, fired two rounds from his handgun, but Bui got on the ground and crawled out of the officer’s view.

Bui then ran into the brush behind the homes and hid as officers ran after him. When Bui failed to respond to the officers’ commands to surrender they dispatched a canine officer, and Bui was taken into custody.

SDPD said they recovered a replica firearm and a fixed knife blade during the arrest.

The suspect was treated by paramedics for injuries, including a grazed bullet wound at the top of his head. The wound was not life threatening, according to the report.

Bui was booked into county jail and charged with battery and threatening a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.