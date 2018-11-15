Man Shoots at Crowd Having BBQ in Colina Del Sol, 2 Injured

Shots rang out a sidewalk BBQ in Colina Del Sol Thursday night, leaving two people hospitalized.

San Diego police said a group was having a BBQ on the 4300 block of Dawson Avenue when a man started shooting at the crowd from the corner of Dawson and El Cajon Boulevard.

The suspect was described as 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Another man wearing a sweatshirt was also with the suspect. They were seen running from the intersection eastbound down El Cajon and then southbound on 53rd Street.

A 42-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and a 28-year-old man was shit in the abdomen. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

