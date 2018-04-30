Man Sets Fire to Sherman Heights Home While Police Serve Warrant

A man inside a Sherman Heights home where police were serving a search warrant lit a fire inside the home, police said.

The incident happened at a home on the 140 block of 22nd Street at around 10:15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters responded to the scene and were fighting flames inside the home as late as 11 p.m.



SDPD said that officers were able to get the man out of the home safely and take him into custody. No officers were injured and the suspect was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officers were serving a warrant for a probation violation, SDPD said. The department said the officers had a strategy in place to take the man into custody before he got up on the roof of the home, which police say he has done before.

The suspect faces arson charges.

No other information was available.

