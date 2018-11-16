Man Sentenced to Prison for North Park Fatal Stabbing - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Sentenced to Prison for North Park Fatal Stabbing

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 41 minutes ago

    A homeless man was sentenced to 14 years behind bars Friday for the stabbing death of his friend. 

    Brandon Kyle Cooper was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Spencer Thompson.

    The two men knew each other and got into an argument on May 29, 2017, according to police. 

    That night, Thompson, who lived in North Park, was found laying on the sidewalk with a stab wound along University Avenue, police said. 

    Officers took Cooper into custody in the Marina neighborhood the next day. Cooper was described as a transient at the time of his arrest. 

