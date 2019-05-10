Man Sentenced to Life in 2017 Carmel Mtn. Ranch Workplace Shooting

A shooter was taken down by his fellow employees at the Pharmatech business in Carmel Mountain Ranch on June 21, 2017.

The man who shot a fellow employee in the head at his workplace in Carmel Mountain Ranch in June 2017 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Julio Riel Narvaez, 56, was sentenced to life without parole Friday, nearly two years after the crime, after he pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Narvaez approached the victim, Michael Limbag, while he was at his work station at a business on the 15000 block of Innovation Drive and opened fire.

Employees were able to take Narvaez down, kick the gun away from him and tie him up, before police even arrived, according to the SDPD.

Carmel Mtn Ranch Shooting Possibly Sparked by Argument

Police are investigation a workplace shooting in Carmel Mountain Ranch. A man shot a fellow employee in the head. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports. (Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017)

Limbag survived the shooting but now lives with hearing loss, daily headaches, and has a bullet fragment still lodged in his brain.