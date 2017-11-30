A man who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing an active duty Marine in June while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced Thursday.



The crash happened on June 28 in Oceanside.

Nicholas Kursinskis, 25, was riding his motorcycle northbound on El Camino Real when a pickup truck heading westbound on Mission Avenue struck him.

Kursinskis crashed into the side of the truck and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and died three days later.

The driver of the pickup truck, Kennith Allen, had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, Oceanside police said.

Allen later pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday.