A man climbed to the top of a San Diego Comic-Con exhibit in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter early Thursday, prompting a response from San Diego Fire-Rescue on the first night of the annual pop-culture convention.

The man scaled the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pop-up exhibit next to the Hard Rock Hotel and across from the San Diego Convention Center at about midnight.

Medics used a ladder to climb to the structure’s second story, where they placed the man onto a stretcher and secured him so he could be carried down.

The man was placed into the back of an ambulance. It was not clear if he would face any charges.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.