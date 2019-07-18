Man Scales Brooklyn Nine-Nine Pop-Up on 1st Night of San Diego Comic-Con - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Scales Brooklyn Nine-Nine Pop-Up on 1st Night of San Diego Comic-Con

By Christina Bravo

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A man climbed to the top of a San Diego Comic-Con exhibit in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter early Thursday, prompting a response from San Diego Fire-Rescue on the first night of the annual pop-culture convention.

    The man scaled the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pop-up exhibit next to the Hard Rock Hotel and across from the San Diego Convention Center at about midnight.

    Medics used a ladder to climb to the structure’s second story, where they placed the man onto a stretcher and secured him so he could be carried down.

    The man was placed into the back of an ambulance. It was not clear if he would face any charges.

    No other information was available.

