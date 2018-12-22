Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Trolley Station in Lemon Grove - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Trolley Station in Lemon Grove

By Alexander Nguyen

    A man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night at a trolley station in Lemon Grove, a sheriff's deputy said.

    The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. at the Massachusetts Avenue Trolley Station, San Diego sheriff's Lt. David Buether said.

    The suspect pointed a gun at the man and demanded his jewelry, the lieutenant said. 

    The suspect then fled with the victim's jewelry. A description of the suspect was not available at this time.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

