Man Riding Scooter Injured in Pacific Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Riding Scooter Injured in Pacific Beach

By NBC 7 Staff

    A man driving a scooter in Pacific Beach was seriously injured early Monday.

    The 30 year-old man was headed south on Ingraham Street, when he swerved to the left and collided with a commercial dumpster, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Monday, between Fortuna Avenue and La Playa Avenue.

    Officers said it’s not clear why the scooter rider swerved, but said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

    The area has been under construction recently.

    The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    No other information was available.

    Published 52 minutes ago

