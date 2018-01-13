Deputies in Encinitas are on the lookout for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a group of girls near the popular Moonlight State Beach Saturday afternoon.

A man in his 40s exposed and touched himself in front of the group of girls just before 1 p.m., a witness told the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The incident occurred near the Stonesteps landmark on South El Portal Street off La Mesa Avenue. Stonesteps is a beach access point that leads to the shoreline between Moonlight State Beach and Beacon’s Beach.

The person reporting the incident had no relationship to the girls, but feared the suspect may attack or harm others, SDSO said.

No other information was available.

