SDPD: Driver Targets Business Owner in Fight, Injures Woman and Flees

A man is accused of ending a dispute by intentionally ramming his pickup into a vehicle parked outside of a San Diego business, injuring a woman standing nearby, San Diego police said.

Skylar Crane was arrested in La Mesa on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident at a refrigeration repair business on F Street in the Mount Hope neighborhood.

An argument broke out between the suspect and the owner of the business around 10:30 a.m. It then turned violent with the suspect driving his Ford Ranger into a parked pickup truck, narrowly missing three people according to SDPD Lt. Charles Lara.

“He didn’t like the answer and backed his truck on purpose intentionally into the vehicle,” Lara said.

The business owner escaped injury but his sister was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, the lieutenant said.

Crane does not have a residence and was believed to be living out of his pickup truck, Lara said.

Eventually, law enforcement officers caught up with Crane at a business park at 7373 University Avenue in La Mesa where he was taken into custody.

Lara did not release details as to what prompted the argument but said the suspect was known to the family that owned the business.



