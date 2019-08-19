Man Pushing Walker Struck by Car in University Heights, Dies

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a University Heights street with his walker late Sunday.

The 53-year-old man was crossing Texas Street at El Cajon Boulevard when he was struck by a black Chevy Cruze just before midnight, the San Diego Police Department said.

The driver stopped and the vehicle could be seen with a cracked windshield, video of the scene showed.

Medics took the pedestrian to a local hospital where he was pronouced dead, SDPD said.

Traffic division detectives were investigating the cause of the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors.

No other information was available.