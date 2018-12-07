Man Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing Car With Baby Inside

A man pleaded not guilty Friday to stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside from an Escondido shopping center Tuesday.

Escondido police say Anthony Guerrero, 31, stole a Mercedes-Benz outside the 99 Cents Only Store, 385 N. Escondido Blvd., around 10 p.m.

Guerrero dumped the car less than 2 miles away at 1204 N. Escondido Blvd. with the infant inside unharmed and ran from the scene, police said.

The mother had left her keys in the car while it was running, police said.

Guerrero was taken into custody and booked on charges of felony vehicle theft, felony possession of stolen vehicle and felony parole violation.

The unharmed baby was reunited with its family.

The judge, on Friday, ordered Guerrero to remain in jail.