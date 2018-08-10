Man Pinned, Killed By Car Near Hillcrest Apartment Complex

A man believed to be sleeping near the entrance of a parking garage was killed by a car entering the facility Friday morning.

Police tape was set up around an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue and Vermont Street where the sleeping man was struck by a car being driven by a 54-year-old woman.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was crushed by the car and became pinned underneath it, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. He was declared dead at the scene.

The woman told police she did not see the man lying in the street at the time of the crash.

SDPD traffic division was investigating the crash and the entrance was expected to be closed to traffic for several hours.

No other information was available.

