NBC 7's Erika Cervantes reports on a woman who drowned Saturday in Mission Bay according to witnesses.

Crowds out on the bay for Labor Day say they witnessed a woman drowned in Leisure Lagoon at Mission Bay on Saturday.

One man who witnessed the incident and asked to remain anonymous told NBC 7's Erika Cervantes that the older woman was swimming in the lagoon before he noticed her floating.

He said life guards in the area raced to the scene and tried to resuscitate her, but she did not survive.

"I cried a little bit to be honest, I sort of walked," he said. "I began walking around cause I couldn't believe it, it was pretty hard."

The crisis intervention team was also called to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.