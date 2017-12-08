Missing Man Last Seen at Dog Beach Thanksgiving Week

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man last seen in Ocean Beach four days before Thanksgiving.

Peter Bentz, 68, was last seen on Nov. 19 at Dog Beach and was supposed to travel to San Pedro to visit family for Thanksgiving, but he never arrived.

Bentz does not have a history of going missing and it is unlike him to not contact family or friends, according to SDPD.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and wears prescription glasses.

Bentz was last seen driving a silver 2006 Toyota Hylander with California license plate number 6KLW914.

Anybody with information on Bentz' whereabouts should contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or SDPD Missing Person's Unit at (619) 531-2277 or call 9-1-1. Bentz' reference case number is 17-500118.