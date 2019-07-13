Man Loses Ring Then Finds it With Help of Social Media

A Point Loma man lost his wedding ring Wednesday, and after thinking it was lost forever, it was back on his finger the next day with the help of social media.

Mark Winkler woke up for an early morning workout, he took his wedding ring off before going to the gym and as he got in his car he heard the clink of his wedding ring fall and roll down the street.

“After the second hour of looking everywhere, and I scoured this entire area, I thought it was gone,” Winkler said.

Winkler has been married for 11 years, when he told her that he lost the ring she thought he was never going to find it.

“I told her immediately and she said, ‘well let’s look’, then she said, ‘you’re never going to find it’ because she thought it rolled down the steep hill here,” Winkler said.

It wasn’t until Winkler told his business partner that he lost his ring that they took to social media.

“I decided to go to social media, there is a Facebook Group called ‘Point Loma Connections’ and I figured it’s such an amazing community that someone must have found it and turned it in,” Chris Mannerino said.

After that post people contacted Winkler wanting to help.

It was then that a woman offered to use her metal detector for the search. She met Winkler and Mannerino that same day and found the ring in less than half an hour.

“It’s a good testament of what a great community this is. And there’s really good people out there, too often we seen the negative side of social media and you don’t really hear about these feel good stories,” Mannerino said.

Now, Winkler said he is going to train himself to keep his ring on his finger at all times.

“I’m just smiling ear to ear because I did dodge a big one. I’m very happy,” Winkler said.