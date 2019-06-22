Man Leads Police on a Wild Car Chase in Southbay

A man was arrested after he led police on a wild chase in the South Bay, Saturday morning.

Officials received a call around 9:30 a.m. with reports of a man breaking into vehicles on 13th Street and Donax in Imperial Beach, the San Diego Sherrif’s Department confirmed.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect took off in a car failing to stop for deputies. A helicopter was called to assist in the chase, SDSO confirmed.

The suspect then took deputies on a wild chase along Interstate 5 only to end up on the off-ramp to H Street where he lost control of the car and crashed into the bridge. He then took off on foot running down the off-ramp and onto the I-5 shoulder where he was arrested.

Photo credit: ONSCENE.TV

The suspect was taken to a local hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Officials could not confirm whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The car the suspect was driving was later determined to be stolen, officials said.

During the pursuit, a deputy crashed into a car suffering minor injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

No other information was available.