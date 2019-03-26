Man Launched From Motorcycle, Killed in Escondido Crash

A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday after the rider lost control on an Escondido roadway, California Highway Patrol said.

Escondido resident Michael Smith was riding a 2001 Kawasaki Ninja on Lilac Road near Birdsong Drive just after 6 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle, CHP officer Mark Latulippe said.

According to witnesses, Smith was attempting to pass another vehicle when he lost control and went up an embankment. The motorcycle overturned, launching Smith from the bike, CHP said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lilac Road was closed for about three hours as CHP officers investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash but it was not yet clear why the rider lost control of the motorcycle.

No other information was available.

