Man Killed in Midway District Hit-and-Run

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in the Midway District, police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Midway Drive between Rosecrans Street and Barnett Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man died at the scene.

Police are searching for an older model Honda Accord with gold metallic paint and tinted windows that was last seen headed heading toward Rosecrans Street.

