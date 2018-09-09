Man Killed in Lemon Grove Shooting ID'd as Miramar Marine

A man shot and killed early Friday morning in Lemon Grove was identified Sunday as a Marine sergeant stationed at Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's deputies spotted a car parked in the middle of the street on the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue, near the Lemon Grove Square Shopping Center shortly after midnight Friday, sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams said.

Inside, they found Sgt. Christopher Truax Jr., 21, bleeding from a gunshot wound, and a woman. Truax soon stopped breathing and despite CPR efforts from first responders, he was pronounced dead around 12:39 a.m., Williams said.

No bullet holes or shell casing were found in the car and the woman, who was in the driver's seat, was not considered a suspect, he said.

Truax was from Horseheads, New York and was an active duty Marine with the Marine Wing Support Squadron-373 based out of MCAS Miramar.

He was married and has a one-year-old son.

"I look up to the sky and talk to you, what I would give just to hear you talk back," his wife Alexia Truax wrote in a Facebook post. "My love your son and I love you way more then (sic) you could ever imagine."

San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death homicide, Williams said.

Detectives still have no motive or suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.