Man Thrown From Truck in Deadly El Cajon Crash

A man was thrown from his truck during a deadly crash with another driver at an intersection in El Cajon overnight, police confirmed.

The collision happened at around 12:35 a.m. Thursday at North Second and East Main streets, near Jamacha Road. El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) Lt. Steven Kirk said a driver in a Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Jamacha Road as a driver in a Nissan Frontier traveled eastbound on East Main Street. The drivers crashed into one another at the intersection.

The Ford spun out, while the Nissan slammed into a pole. Kirk said the driver of the Nissan was thrown from his truck. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt in the crash. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, the ECPD said. No other cars were involved.

The investigation is ongoing and, at this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the deadly crash.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver in the Nissan but did confirm he was a 49-year-old man.

The intersection was blocked off to traffic overnight so that officers could launch their investigation into the crash and collect evidence. The area reopened to motorists just before 5:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the ECPD at (619) 579-3311.