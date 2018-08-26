Man Killed in Crash that Shuts Down Mira Mesa Boulevard

One person was killed in a multi-car crash in Mira Mesa on Sunday night after a car crashed into a pole, police said.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Aderman Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said.

The crash shut down Mira Mesa Boulevard in both directions at Aderman Avenue.

It was unknown how long the closure will last.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation, police said.

