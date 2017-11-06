Man Injured in Possible Shooting in Mountain View: SDPD

One person was injured in a possible shooting at a liquor store in the Mountain View area Monday night.

The incident occurred at 9:06 p.m. on S 37th Street and Ocean View Boulevard, according to San Diego police.

There were reports of shots fired and someone screaming, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on the floor by a liquor store. Shell casings were also found at the scene.

At this time, there is no word on the suspect.

Officers shut down traffic in the area while they investigate.

The man was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.