Man Hurt in Nestor Officer-Involved Shooting
Man Hurt in Nestor Officer-Involved Shooting

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 25 minutes ago

    One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Nestor late Saturday night.

    The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hollister Street and Tocayo Avenue. Both San Diego Department (SDPD) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded to the call.

    A man was seen on the ground as paramedics were tending to him.

    It was unclear what led up to the shooting or which agency fired the shot.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

