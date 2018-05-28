Man Hurt in Nestor Officer-Involved Shooting

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Nestor late Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hollister Street and Tocayo Avenue. Both San Diego Department (SDPD) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded to the call.

A man was seen on the ground as paramedics were tending to him.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting or which agency fired the shot.

No other information was available.

