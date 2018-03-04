Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Spring Valley

A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed near a Spring Valley apartment complex Sunday.

Two men were involved in the incident that took place just after 6 p.m. at S. Bonita Street and Dale Avenue, confirmed the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Deputies expect the victim, a man between 40 to 50 years old, to survive his injuries. It was not clear what happened to the other man.

At the scene, detectives recovered a weapon but said there could have been more than one weapon used.

An overnight security guard, Franklin Diaz, told NBC 7 he was starting his shift when it all happened.

"I just got here to work, just clocked in. Haven't even put the sugar in my coffee yet," Diaz said. "And I heard some yelling so I walked over to the corner and I noticed a firetruck coming. And I went to go see them and directed them to where it was at."

Deputies told NBC 7 that this was their second stop at this location Sunday. After the first call, they said the situation clearly escalated.

Detectives are still trying to piece together what led to the stabbing. No further information is currently available.