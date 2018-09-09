Man Hit with Bottle in Argument Over Honduras Flag in South Crest - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Hit with Bottle in Argument Over Honduras Flag in South Crest

By Alexander Nguyen

Published at 11:07 PM PDT on Sep 9, 2018

    A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly assaulting another man at a South Crest soccer field, police said.

    The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of Keeler Avenue at the South Crest Recreation Center, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

    The victim was waving around a Honduras flag, which the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Brian Cota, took exception to and an argument broke out and the suspect hit the victim with a bottle, he said.

    "A large fight ensued and the suspect fled the scene when police arrived," Buttle said.

    The suspect was found with the help of a police helicopter and taken into custody in the 4300 block of Z Street, he said.

    Both the victim and suspect had cuts to the ear and were taken area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

