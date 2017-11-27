Man Gets Stuck Trying To Steal Donations In Mission Valley

A man is in police custody, after he got stuck trying to break into a donation center in Mission Valley.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the man was trying to get into the donation container at the Mission Valley Mall parking lot, across the street from In-N-Out Burger.

Officers said the burglar could not get out of the container and called 911 for help about 3 a.m. Monday.

He managed to get out of the container, and was arrested.

No other information was available.

