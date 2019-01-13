Man Gets Hit By Car Fleeing From Cops, Gets Up, Continues to Flee

A man was struck on Interstate 805 on Sunday night in City Heights as he was running from officers, police said.

The incident started around 8:20 p.m. on southbound I-805 near Interstate 15 when officers tried to pulled the man over for speeding, Officer John Buttle said.

The man pulled over just north of state Route 94, got out of the car and fled on foot and was struck by a car as he was running cross freeway lanes, the officer said.

The man got up and ran across the northbound lanes and through the canyon, he said.

Officers were still looking for the man as of 9:45 p.m. The man was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray sweatshirt and blue underwear, Buttle said.