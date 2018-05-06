Man From Cariff in Hawaii During Magnitude-6.9 Earthquake

Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be weeks or months of upheaval as the dangers from an erupting Kilauea volcano continued to grow. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Scott Nolan lives in Cardiff but was in Hawaii when the magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Friday.

“People were looking around and wondering what’s going on,” Nolan said. “You could see the water sloshing in the pool back and forth.”

Nolan is currently on the west side of Hawaii, outside Kona, about 100 miles from where the seismic activity is happening.

Although he hasn’t been impacted too much by the volcano, he said a lot of people are talking about it on the island.

“Some areas seem to be a little bit slower than normal, according to some of the resort people I talked to,” Nolan said.

According to the USGS, Friday’s earthquake was the island’s most powerful one in more than 40 years.