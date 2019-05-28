Man Found Inside Burned Trailer Near Pala

Firefighters discovered the body of a man inside a trailer that burned near Pala Casino and Resort early Tuesday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at a trailer on Magee Road about a mile north of state Route 76 just after midnight, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Crews with the Pala, Pauma and Cal Fire agencies were called to extinguish the fire. Once out, the body of a man was located inside the traier.

The cause of death was not yet known.

SDSO's Bomb/Arson investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

