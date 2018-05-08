Man Found Dead in Barrio Logan Alley, Homicide Detectives Investigating - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Found Dead in Barrio Logan Alley, Homicide Detectives Investigating

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    The death of a man found with trauma to his upper body in Barrio Logan Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide, police said. 

    The 50-year-old man was believed to be homeless and frequented the area near the alley on Logan Avenue where he was found not breathing at about 6:30 a.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Lt. Matt Dobbs said. 

    Despite rescue efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    SDPD homicide detectives were called to investigate.

    A woman was spotted with the man at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Dobbs said. It was unclear if police were looking to speak with her as a witness or if she was a person of interest. 

    Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. 

