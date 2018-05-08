Authorities have asked for help to find a man who flashed a woman in an Encinitas Barnes & Noble.

The incident occurred on April 24, at the Barnes & Noble located on N. El Camino Real near Leucadia Boulevard.

The man in his 60s exposed himself to the woman in an area of the bookstore not visible to cameras, the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

SDSO was called but the man was gone before deputies arrived.

He was described as a 60-year-old with a beer belly, standing at about 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. The man is balding with grey hair and wore glasses, a white t-shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may know the suspect's whereabouts was asked to call SDSO's North County Coastal substation at 760-966-3500.