A man was taken into custody after firing rounds from a rifle at a bicyclist on the Mission Beach boardwalk early Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said.

A man said he was riding his bicycle along the boardwalk near Nantasket Court, about a half-mile north of Belmont Park, when a man with a rifle began firing at him before 1:45 a.m., SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala said.

Police said the two men, who appear not to know each other, got into some kind of verbal argument before gunfire erupted, Manansala said. The bicyclist rode off when he saw the suspect pull out a firearm. He was not struck.

SDPD was first called to the scene by a neighbor who reported hearing shots fired in the area. After speaking with the bicyclist, police set up a perimeter in the area and began a search for the suspect by helicopter and by ground, Manansala said.

Rifle casings were found at the boardwalk. Police also searched the man's home and found a rifle inside a bedroom, Manansala said.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found about three blocks away and taken into custody. Video from the scene showed SDPD officers taking the man down to the ground after he refused orders to stop biting.

He faces charges of discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and assault with a deadly weapon.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.