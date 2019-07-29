When an elderly man confronted a suspect trying to break into his Clairemont home, the suspect turned around and violently beat him with a crowbar, San Diego police said.

The 72-year-old man drove up to his home on Kesling Street on Monday morning to find a man in his 30s using a crowbar to try and break into his garage, SDPD Office Delimitros said.

When the man got out of his minivan and confronted the unidentified suspect, the suspect turned around and violently attacked the elderly man with the crowbar, police said.

Once he finished beating the man, the suspect got into the victim's Toyota Sienna (CA Plate 4TJJ329) and drove off. The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a heavy build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing ski goggles, a white long-sleeved V-neck shirt and tan shorts.

The victim suffered major head injuries.

SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asking to call San Diego Police.

No further information is available.