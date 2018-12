A man was killed Saturday night when he was hit on a highway in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The collision happened shortly before 10 p.m. on westbound state Route 76 at Douglas Drive, the agency said.

Westbound 76 was shut down and all traffic diverted to Douglas Drive.

It was unclear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story, please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.