Man Fatally Stabbed Outside El Cajon Convenience Store

A man died after being stabbed in front of a convenience store in the 700 block of Jamacha Road Saturday afternoon, the El Cajon Police Department confirmed.

Officers found the man in front of the store with stab wounds and transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

El Cajon officers arrested a man in connection with a burglary in the 1200 block of North Mollison who may be related to the stabbing based on witness suspect descriptions. Officers are also considering another possible suspect.

The potential suspects’ names and any charges they may face are not being released at this time.

Police are still looking for another possible suspect, described as a thin man, 25-30 years old, 5-foot 5 to 5-foot 8 with brown eyes and hair.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and if the victim and the suspect knew each other.