Man Falls Off Border Wall, Seriously Injured

A man was found seriously injured behind the Gran Plaza Outlet Mall Sunday night after he fell off the border wall.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents found him around 9 p.m.
CBP quickly called paramedics and started providing first aid.
The man fractured both of his femurs and may have a back injury, CBP said.
CBP had him air-lifted to a medical center in Palm Springs.
The new International Border Wall stands 30 feet tall in this area.
CBP said the man was trying to enter the country illegally.