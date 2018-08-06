Man Falls Off Border Wall, Seriously Injured - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Falls Off Border Wall, Seriously Injured

The man fractured both of his femurs and may have a back injury

By Andrew Johnson

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Falls Off Border Wall, Seriously Injured
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    A man was found seriously injured behind the Gran Plaza Outlet Mall Sunday night after he fell off the border wall.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents found him around 9 p.m.

    CBP quickly called paramedics and started providing first aid.

    The man fractured both of his femurs and may have a back injury, CBP said.

    CBP had him air-lifted to a medical center in Palm Springs.

    The new International Border Wall stands 30 feet tall in this area.

    CBP said the man was trying to enter the country illegally.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices