Man Falls Off Border Wall, Seriously Injured

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A man was found seriously injured behind the Gran Plaza Outlet Mall Sunday night after he fell off the border wall.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents found him around 9 p.m.

CBP quickly called paramedics and started providing first aid.

The man fractured both of his femurs and may have a back injury, CBP said.

CBP had him air-lifted to a medical center in Palm Springs.

The new International Border Wall stands 30 feet tall in this area.

CBP said the man was trying to enter the country illegally.