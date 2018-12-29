Man Fakes Gun, Robs Mission Beach Subway Shop - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Fakes Gun, Robs Mission Beach Subway Shop

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 22 minutes ago

    San Diego police lights

    Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway sandwich shop Saturday afternoon in Mission Beach.

    The man walked into the store on the 800 block of West Mission Bay Drive Near Bonita Cove shortly after 1 p.m. and demanded money, police said.

    The man faked having a gun in his pocket, San Diego police Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect, described as a man in his 30s, fled on foot, he said.

    A similar robbery happened at another Subway last Sunday. The suspect, also described as a man in his 30s, in that case also simulated a gun to demand money from the clerk.

    It was unclear if the two cases are related at this time, police said.

