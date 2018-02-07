Man Exposes Himself to Student at MiraCosta College: Police

An online virtual map of Mira Costa College's Oceanside campus, as seen on their website.

A North County community college ramped up security at their Oceanside campus after a man exposed himself to a student in their parking lot Tuesday.

A woman was sitting inside her car parked in a lot on the south side of the MiraCosta College campus at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a man driving a white car pulled up beside her. The man began to masturbate in front of the student, according to MiraCosta College Police Department Chief Robert Norcross.

The student got out of her car and walked away, Norcross said. The man took off.

The suspect was described as having brown hair and an "oversized nose," Norcross said. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt and driving a white car.

Students and faculty were notified of the incident in a campus community alert sent Tuesday. In response, MiraCosta police increased patrols at the North County school.

Anyone with information on the suspect or any incidents similar in nature was asked to call the MiraCosta College Police Department at 760-795-6640. Students were reminded to call campus police if they see anything suspicious.