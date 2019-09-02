Man on Family Trip Drowns in Oceanside

A man drowned in Oceanside Sunday during a trip to the beach with his family, the Oceanside Police Department said.

The 31-year-old man from Victorville was reported missing by his family after he had not returned from a swim near lifeguard tower 4 for several hours.

At about 9 p.m., as first responders searched for the man, passersby reported seeing an unconscious man in the waters near the Oceanside Harbor about a half-mile away, OPD Sgt. Ronnie Harper said.

Despite efforts from the people who found him, and from first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPD was able to confirm it was the same man who they had been searching for.

No other information was available.

