Man Drives Car Into San Diego Bay

Farhad Baban talked with NBC 7 after his frightening crash off Shelter Island Thursday night. He was on his way to pick up an Uber client when he lost control of his car, crashing into San Diego Bay.

An Uber driver narrowly escaped death when he managed to get out of a car sinking in San Diego Bay Thursday night.

Farhad Baban was on his way to pick up an Uber client and traveling along Harbor Island Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the water.

Baban said he was going approximately 50 mph when he realized he could not stop.

“I was going a little bit too fast on Harbor Island Drive toward the water and I couldn’t control the car and I hit the curb and I lost control," Baban said.

Firefighters and San Diego Harbor police were called to the scene at 10:30 p.m.

By that time, Baban had managed to escape out of a broken window.

“I was trying just to be calm,” he said.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered only a minor scratch to his face from the broken window.