Man Dressed as Construction Worker Cashed Stolen Bonds: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Dressed as Construction Worker Cashed Stolen Bonds: SDPD

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego CrimeStoppers

    High-end purses, savings bonds, jewelry, and cash were stolen from 10 homes in San Diego County this year. Now, investigators are releasing images of a man they say cashed in the stolen savings bonds.

    The burglaries happened in Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo, and Poway between January and May, according to San Diego CrimeStoppers.

    The San Diego Police Department has identified a man who they say wore a construction worker disguise during all 10 burglaries.

    Officers said the burglaries occurred when someone broke into rear sliding glass doors then searched the home for high-end items.

    One burglary netted the suspect 30 federal savings bonds, police said. A man then showed up at local banks in Oceanside and Vista to cash the bonds.

    Anyone with information on the suspect can call the San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division at (858) 538-8047or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

